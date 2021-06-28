The following information was provided by event organizers:
Now Hear This! Battleship Memorial Park will host the Air National Guard Band of the South on Tuesday, June 29, 6:30 p.m. in the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion. The concert is part of the Air National Guard Band Summer Concert Series. The concert is free of charge and the public is invited to attend. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Seating is limited and everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs, just in case.
The concert will feature performances from the Air National Guard Band of the South Blue Groove Jazz Band and their Concert Band. Standards like the 1942 favorite “String of Pearls” and the 1932 standard “April in Paris” will be performed, along with contemporary favorites. The Concert Band will play more traditional patriotic music including “Armed Services Salute,” recognizing our veterans. The program will end with the poignant Flag Folding Ceremony.
The Air National Guard Band of the South is headquartered at McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base near Knoxville. The band performs throughout the entire southeastern United States at both civilian and military functions. Their mission is to increase the understanding of the importance of the programs of the Air Force and Air National Guard.
USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park is located at 2703 Battleship Parkway. For more information on the park, please visit our website at www.ussalabama.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/USSALABAMABattleshipMemorialPark.
For more information on the Air National Guard Band of the South, please visit their website at www.music.af.mil/Bands/ANG-Band-of-the-South or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AirNationalGuardBandoftheSouth
