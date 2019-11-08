USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park is celebrating Veterans Day in a big way! You can experience Emerald Coast Skydivers bringing flags on the field, a parade of flags and a handful of well-known keynote speakers honoring the special day. It will all take place on Monday, November 11, 2019 at USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park
2703 Battleship Parkway in Mobile and admission is free.
For more information, you can call (251) 433-2703 or visit their website.
Schedule of events:
6:30 a.m. – Flag Lowering Ceremony at Vietnam Memorial
8:00 a.m. – park opens for tours
1:45 p.m. – Group photo of all Veterans on the Gangway of the USS ALABAMA
2:45 p.m. – Emerald Coast Skydivers will bring in the flags on the field
3:00 p.m. – Veterans Day Celebration and Parade of Flags – features 4th grade students from Mobile and Baldwin County schools. Music by Baker High School Band. The Veterans Day essay contest winners from 2018 will present their winning essays. Keynote speaker is DYW of America, Dora Guo. Senator Author Orr, chairman of the Alabama Bicentennial Commission will also speak.
7:00 p.m. – Veterans Day Concert presented by the Mobile Symphonic Pops Band under the direction of conductor David Dueitt.
