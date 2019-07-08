The Alabama Council on Compulsive Gambling is holding their 6th Annual All State Conference in Problem Gambling on July 11th and 12th at the Windcreek Hotel, Casino, and Conference Center. All helping professionals interested in learning about Compulsive Gambling are encouraged to attend. The cost for attending is 100.00 and all attendees can earn 10 Contact Education Hours. For more information you can call our office at 334-277-5100.
About the Alabama Council on Compulsive Gambling:
Alabama Council on Compulsive Gambling 4210 Lomac Street, Montgomery, AL, 36024 334-277-5100 We are the official State Affiliate and Advocacy group to help problem Gamblers here in Alabama. We are 100% NEUTRAL on gambling. We are only interested in treating those who suffer from Compulsive Gambling. We are an IRS 501 © (3) nonprofit organization and we receive no Federal or State Funding whatsoever. We provide help to those in Alabama who suffer from Problem Gambling. The ALCCG is celebrating the beginning of their 8th year as they began their mission in July 2012.
