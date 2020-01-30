Get ready to go red! The Alabama Gulf Coast Go Red for Women Luncheon is coming up. This premier event will be held at Battle House Renaissance Hotel & Spa on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 1p.m. Health screenings 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch, guest speaker, and panel from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. The luncheon features guest speakers, a panel discussion featuring area experts in women's health and wellness, a silent auction, and more. Individual tickets for the Alabama Gulf Coast Go Red for Women luncheon are $75, payable in advance. To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact Taji Kirkland at taji.kirkland@heart.org or visit www.algulfcoastgored.heart.org.
The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, social media or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
