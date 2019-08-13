Alabama Restaurant Week is a marketing event that highlights Alabama restaurants. This culinary event unites Alabama's diverse range of cuisine into a 10-day event August 16th-25th with participating restaurants from all over the state.
Participating Restaurants offer two-course lunch and/or three-course dinner offerings at an attractive set price. A three-course dinner meal may include a starter, main course and dessert while the two-course lunch meal may include a main course and either a starter or dessert. Specialty restaurants with very limited menus may have pre-fixed meal offerings that are not multi-course.
There are no coupons or discount books to buy or bring. Just ask for an Alabama Restaurant Week meal at a participating restaurant during the promotion time period and enjoy. With the promotion’s pre-set prices, you know before making your plans your cost.
The Alabama Restaurant Week pricing is fixed at $10, $20, $30 and $40 for dinner and $10 and $15 for lunch. In all cases, the price is per person and does not include tax or tip. Restaurants may offer a meal at all or just one of the preset prices. A restaurant’s regular menu will also be available.
Some of our viewing areas participating restaurants are:
Original Oyster House - Mobile & Gulf Shores
Villaggio Grille - Orange Beach
The Southern Grind - Orange Beach
The Blind Tiger - Orange Beach
Amelia's Deli and Catering - Gulf Shores
For more information and a complete list of restaurants across the state visit:
