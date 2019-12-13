Alabama is celebrating its 200th Anniversary - The Bicentennial!
1819 is the official date of statehood, but its history goes back even earlier. The native indigenous people called this area home for more than a thousand years. European explorers from Spain arrived at Mobile Bay in 1519, starting the dynamics that would forever change the area and land now called Alabama.
Our next "Perspectives with Eric Reynolds", takes a look at the states history and the Bicentennial celebration. We hear from people who share and teach Alabama's stroy. The History Museum of Mobile's Director joins us, along with a board director of the African-American History trail and representatives of the Daughters of the American Revolution. We also hear from a band that's entertained folks in Alabama for nearly 150 years.
Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9am.
