Enjoy a steam train ride to the North Pole and visit Santa Claus with your whole family this holiday season at Wales West. Guests will travel by train through a snowy winter wonderland featuring more than 1 million twinkling lights and receive a free toy as a memento of their trip. It’s the perfect opportunity for a family holiday photo!
This special holiday tradition will also feature a petting zoo including pony rides, miniature train rides, a hay-less hayride, bounce house, and fun artificial snow.
November 29 through December 24
Open Friday – Sunday, 4:00-9:00 p.m.
*Starting December 12, open nightly, 4:00-9:00 p.m.
Guests may purchase tickets online or at the railroad for $15; ages 2 and under enter free.
Wales West Light Railway
13670 Smiley Street
Silverhill, Alabama
