The Alligator & Ale 5k Run & Cornhole Tournament is coming up! The event is held by the Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary Club and benefits the Miracle League of Coastal Alabama.
WHAT: Alligator & Ale 5k Run & Cornhole Tournament
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 5,, register at 7:00, race begins at 8:00, cornhole begins at 10:00
WHERE: Alligator Alley 19500 County Road 71 Summerdale, AL
WHY: Central Baldwin Sunset Rotary Club hosting the event to benefit Miracle League of Coastal Alabama, a $2.2m special needs ballpark being constructed in Summerdale
This will be the 6th year for the Alligators & Ale cornhole tournament and the 2nd year for the 5k.
Last year this event raised $25,000 for Miracle League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.