If you're looking for a job, AltaPointe Health is looking for candidates to fill a number of positions. The company is hosting a job fair Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 10:00am-2:00pm. It's at the AltaPointe location at 2401 Gordon Smith Drive, Mobile, AL.
AltaPointe Health has more than 200 openings across its seven-county area. Tamieka Martin with AltaPointe tells us the company is growing, which means more jobs are being created and need to be filled. She says the job fair will be drive-thru, in keeping with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
AltaPointe provides mental health, intellectual disability, substance abuse and primary care services to more than 35,000 individuals each year. It's the largest health and human services organization in Alabama and one of the largest in the Southeast.
No experience is needed to apply, and training is available. Job seekers will be able to meet recruiters on the day of the job fair.
