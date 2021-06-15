American Cruisers Motorcycle Club is excited to host their inaugural ride to benefit Camp SMILE. The ride will start at Patches Bar at 9:30 a.m. on June 19, 2021. The club and other riders will make three stops at Midway. The Zebra, and The Mill. It will all end at ACMC Clubhouse where door prizes will be given away as well as a silent auction and 50/50 drawing.
It costs $20 a rider and $10 per passenger. The money raised will go to Camp SMILE to help the campers have a fun Summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.