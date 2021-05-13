The following information was provided by HealthCom Media:
Numbering more than 4.2 million strong, nurses are the largest group of healthcare professionals in the country. Whether they are on the frontlines of a global pandemic, innovating new medical advancements, or providing critical health and emotional support, nurses profoundly impact the health and well-being of the patients and families they serve every day. This Thursday, May 6th marks the beginning of National Nurses Week, a time when we recognize and celebrate the courage, commitment, and resilience of our nurses – especially after this unprecedented time in history. The COVID-19 pandemic has made a deep impact on the way nurses fulfill their roles.
The American Nurses Association (ANA), Al Roker Entertainment, and HealthCom Media, publisher of American Nurse Journal, have joined forces to produce a multi-channel campaign to celebrate the heroic work of nurses and the positive impact they have on our nation in this time of crisis—and beyond. The American Nurse Heroes campaign will present true stories of nurses on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in the journal, online, and through a network television event. The campaign will highlight the magnitude of nurses’ impact on society and the American healthcare system. Numbering more than 4.2 million strong, nurses are the largest group of healthcare professionals in the country. They are with patients and families in all settings where healthcare is delivered, and they touch people’s lives from birth to the end of life. Click here to read the full press release.
HealthCom Media is a leading information and content development company with a quarter-century experience in healthcare media and thought leadership offering a full suite of communication tools and strategies including market research, marketing services, digital and data strategies for associations and healthcare. HealthCom Media is the official publisher of American Nurse Journal, the official journal of the American Nurses Association (ANA) a fresh voice of nursing across America. The journal reaches more than 175,000 dedicated nurses in a multitude of specialties and practice settings. The myamericannurse.com official site reached more than 4.2 million users in 2019.
For Information about HealthCom Media, visit www.healthcommedia.com
For Information about American Nurse Journal, visit www.myamericannurse.com
