Amity Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a Pfizer vaccination clinic. It all takes place Saturday, August 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone 12 and older is eligible. Organizers say no registration or appointment is necessary.
You can receive your second dose Saturday, September 11 at the church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vaccine clinic location: 2451 St. Stephens Road Mobile, Al.
