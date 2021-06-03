Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation is gearing up for their 2nd Annual Masquerade Ball. It is scheduled for Saturday, June 12, 2021. Joan Kellis joined Joe on Studio10 to talk about the big event for a great cause. You can enjoy live music, dine on delicious food, and of course take a walk on the red carpet. They say this will be a night full of fun for supporters, survivors, and those who are fighting cancer.
If you would like to attend or help sponsor this event, visit this website.
