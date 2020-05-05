Calling all young environmentalists! The Alabama Environmental Youth Council (AEYC) is now accepting applications.
The council is a group of 15 high school students from different areas of the state that demonstrate leadership and determination to work together towards environmental conservation through education and community service. The council is currently looking for students to apply to become members of the 2020-2021 term.
Members of the council act as leaders and ambassadors to engage youth in service projects that promote sustainability in their communities and focus on caring for Alabama’s natural environment for the present and future. When selected to work with the council, the students will participate in weekly video calls with fellow members, plan community projects and outreach efforts throughout the term, and serve to help resolve both local and global environmental issues.
Interested high school students can click here to apply.
TO CONNECT:
Instagram @aeycouncil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.