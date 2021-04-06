April ArtWalk will take place on Friday, April 9th from 5 to 9 p.m. This hybrid event will showcase our visual, performing, and culinary arts community – this month, featuring a special focus on National Poetry Month. This event takes place in person on the second Friday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. throughout downtown Mobile, in additional to a Virtual Program on the LoDa ArtWalk Facebook page from 5 to 8 p.m.
During ArtWalk, Dauphin Street is shut down for pedestrian foot traffic, and local art galleries, institutions, studios, and unique shops stay open extended hours for the public to explore. A listing of ArtWalk participants can be located on the ArtWalk webpage. This month, the Mobile Arts Council’s (MAC’s) gallery at Room 1927 will feature “Alabama Astronaut - The Folk Art of Abe Partridge” and “L’inizio” - glass works by Freddie Blache, Tres Johns, and Gage Nobles. These glass artists will also be doing live glassblowing demos in front of the gallery ArtWalk night.
We suggest that everyone attending please bring a mask and practice social distancing for everyone’s safety. Most establishments will still require masks for entry. MAC’s regular gallery hours at Room 1927 (next to the Saenger Theatre) are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Wednesdays – Fridays. Our current exhibition will hang through April 30th.
Mobile Arts Council
Gallery @ Room 1927, 6 South Joachim Street
