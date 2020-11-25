Ride a steam train to the North Pole to safely meet Santa Claus and hear Mrs. Claus read a story! This event features a snowball cannon, over a million festive lights and countless holiday memories and photo opportunities!

Arctic Express

Dates: November 27 – December 24

Hours: 4pm – 9pm

Daily starting December 17

Tickets must be reserved in advance online at www.waleswest.com

Wales West RV Park and Light Railway

13670 Smiley Street

Silverhill, AL 36576

1.888.569.5337

www.waleswest.com

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.