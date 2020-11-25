Ride a steam train to the North Pole to safely meet Santa Claus and hear Mrs. Claus read a story! This event features a snowball cannon, over a million festive lights and countless holiday memories and photo opportunities!
Arctic Express
Dates: November 27 – December 24
Hours: 4pm – 9pm
Daily starting December 17
Tickets must be reserved in advance online at www.waleswest.com
Wales West RV Park and Light Railway
13670 Smiley Street
Silverhill, AL 36576
1.888.569.5337
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.