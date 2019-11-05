Get ready for a special day! Art Does It Gallery, Regina Doi-Kollegger and Dauphin Island Veteran's Association are teaming up to hold a special open house to honor Veteran artists and unveil a statue of Admiral Jeremiah Denton. This special statute will be placed at the Dauphin Island Airport for all to see.
You can attend this event on November 10, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Art Does It, which is located at 1101 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island, Al. You can find more information on their Facebook page! https://www.facebook.com/groups/artdoesit/
Details include:
When: November 10, 2019
Hours: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Art Does It Gallery 1101 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island, Al.
