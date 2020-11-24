The Boys and Girls Ranches of Alabama have been caring for children from unfortunate circumstances within the state of Alabama for over 50 years. We know that many of you have helped us along the way, and there are many more of you who want to help us now. Since you're here, take the time to look over our programs, volunteer, and contribution opportunities. Decide today how you can begin making an impact in the lives of young people from our State.
In 1984, the Baldwin County Boys Ranch was established in Summerdale, Alabama, on land that was donated by John B. Foley. The campus now includes two ranch homes, a chapel, gym, pool, office, two staff houses, the boys college home, and support buildings. The boys attend Foley First Baptist church on Sundays and Wednesdays. Ranchers attend Foley and Summerdale schools where they participate in activities such as sports, academic clubs, band, and ROTC. Highlights for the year include: annual fishing and beach trips, concerts, campouts, church youth activities including mission trips, and cookouts.
To learn more about this ranch and the others in the state, click on the video link and/or visit the website below:
