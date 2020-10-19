Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack and The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office invited Studio10's Joe Emer out for the departments firearms training.
Joe tried out a number of different weapons taking the departments course test to see if he could pass.
While it was a lot of fun, Sheriff Mack and his department members discuss the importance of firearms training, the frequency of the testing, and how the goal of the training is to save lives.
Click on the link to check it out.
