Last week was National Law Enforcement Memorial Week.
We met up with Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack in front of their memorial. He tells us not only about the importance of the week, but also a very special ceremony.
We here at Fox10 and Studio10 want to say a special thank you to all of the first responders who have have made the ultimate sacrifice.
