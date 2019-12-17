What do you do if you are caught in the middle of a mass shooting situation? It's an incredibly scary thought, but one that should be considered for if and when it happens.
Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran joined us on Studio10 with some tips that may help you stay safe.
For more on the Mobile County Sheriff's Office visit: http://www.mobileso.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.