Get ready to shine! Auditions for Gulf Coast Spotlight Talent Showcase are coming up. This showcase accepts students in grades 1-12, groups and solo categories, and all types of acts! The deadline to apply is March 12, 2021.
The 5th Annual Gulf Coast Spotlight Talent Showcase is being held completely digitally this year in order to keep all those involved safe. Applications and audition tapes are due Marth 12th. Participation is completely free and open to all students grades 1-12 in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Students can apply on GulfCoastSpotlight.com. There will be four age groups, Mini (grades 1-3), Kids (grades 4-6), Juniors (7-9), Seniors (10-12). Winners in each age group will receive a $500 cash award to an arts program at their school! Winners will be announced on March 19 on their website and Facebook.
For more information, visit them online!
