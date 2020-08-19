The City of Mobile is hosting Elfapalooza in August! Joanie Mallet, Special Events Coordinator for the City of Mobile Parks & Recreations Department, joined us on Studio10 with all the fun details!
Elfapalooza in August at Sage-Herndon Park (2900 Dauphin St., Mobile, AL 36606)
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A drive-thru event for kids of all ages.
Children must be present in vehicle to participate.
Each child will be given a bag of Holiday Season crafts to enjoy and enliven their time before school officially starts. Available to the first 300 children.
City of Mobile Parks & Recreations Department - Special Events Division
2900 Dauphin St., Mobile, AL 36606
251-208-1550
On Facebook, find us at Special Events Mobile
