AHP Consulting & Business Solutions, LLC is launching an educational career training career program for young adults. Avenue to Success is looking to train those who are 18-24 years old.
Dr. Mia G. McGee, CEO/Owner of AHP Consulting & Business Solutions, LLC, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about this program and why it is important. She says, “What is spoken can determine the direction that your path may take, so use them wisely.”
AHP Consulting & Business Solutions, LLC also provides various other services in the areas of business start-up/expansion, professional development and career training for individuals of all ages. To learn more about those services, go to main company website of: www.ahpcbiz.com
