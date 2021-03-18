Ayesha Curry is helping us breathe new life into our daily routines with the newest issue of her magazine "Sweet July". She gives us an inside look at the magazine filled with recipes and wellness tips to keep you refreshed all year long.
You can pick up the newest issue of "Sweet July" at local stores or online at magazine.store.
"Sweet July" is owned by the parent company of this news station, The Meredith Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.