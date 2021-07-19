The Babe Ruth World Series (16-18) is coming up at Hank Aaron Stadium! Vickie Hendrix and Danny Corte joined Chelsey on Studio10 with the details. Events kick off on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. with an Ice Breaker Picnic, Home Run Derby, Bunting Contest and other events for the participating players/diamond girls/ bat boys. Local Former Player and Current MLB Coach Turner Ward from the Fellowship for Christian Athletes will speak to end the day. Admission is free for this event.
The games begin on Saturday, July 31 at 10 a.m. That evening, Opening Ceremony activities will start at 6:30 p.m. The Championship game is Saturday, August 7th at 1pm. A complete bracket is located on Facebook.
Tickets can be bought at the gate or online at this website, or at Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group’s website.
Tickets are $10 a day and kids 10 and younger are free.
