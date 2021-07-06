Harvest Church in Mobile is hosting a Back to School Celebration. Pastor Kevin Cooley and Michael Moore joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the big event. Your student must be present to receive free school supplies, shoes, socks, and backpacks while supplies last.
It all takes place on July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. This event is for children who are in kindergarten through eighth grade. They will have free sack lunch, inflatables, and fun! For more information, visit their website.
Address: 1275 East Interstate 65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36606
