This month, Praise Fest and Cave Ministries are hosting a Back Pack Give Back program. Pastor Brian Jones and Comedian Killer Beaz joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it.
Click on the link to see more. You can also visit their website, praisefest.us to learn how you can help.
Here's some information from their website:
Each year, at the end of school, our youth toss aside a used backpack. That same backpack could be recycled with a good cleaning and become a vehicle for connection, and for the much needed basic necessities of food, water, and the message of the Word of God, through love and faith, and Christian charity.
We, at The Cave Ministries, put out a call to our fellow citizens and ask you to join us as we reach out into our city and county of Mobile to engage our homeless population in Christian love and service. To the churches, we ask that you share to your members, to the schools, please share with your teachers and students, and to all, please share with your friends and family.
At this time of year, as the school season ends, we have a unique opportunity to collect used backpacks through our schools and churches, and fill them with donations of Christian love and charity. Students, we ask, at the end of the year when you no longer need or want your back pack for school, that you donate it. Drop in one of the bins or boxes provided at your school or church. Teachers, administrators, pastors and parents, we ask that you get involved. Encourage your students in an opportunity to participate, and be an example of Christian love and giving back as a community of His church.
If you would like to help, we are providing a list of some of the needs that will fill these backpacks. You can put the donated items in the backpack, or in a bag, and put it in the bins. You can also donate below, all funds will be used to fill backpacks and administrate providing to the homeless and their needs.
Volunteers are needed and encouraged. Please email terri@praisefest.us
Some of the items needed:
Bibles - Deodorant - Hand Sanitizer - Soap - Fruit/Granola/Breakfast/Protein Bars - Vienna Sausage Cans - Beef Jerky Can goods-ready to heat/heat and serve (pop tops if possible) – Peanuts - Peanut Butter Crackers – Jello Packs Pudding Packs - Juice Boxes - New Socks - New underwear/panties - New T-shirts – Sunscreen - Hygiene Wipes - Chap Stick - Feminine Hygiene Products - Baby items/wipes/diapers/formula etc. - Zip Locks - Matches – Hats - Small Blankets - $5 Gift cards to Subway/McDonald’s - Mints/Gum - Hard Candy – Toothpaste - Tooth Brushes Combs - Small Brushes Fingernail Clippers – Shampoo/Conditioners - Water bottles
You can also donate, by texting BackPack to 406-302-5086.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.