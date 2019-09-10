The Baldwin County Cancer Chase is a 5k race that will be run at OWA in Foley on Saturday, September 14th.

This race benefits the Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation, a local charity that spends 100% of its funds locally in the Baldwin County and Mobile County area.

Baldwin County Cancer Chase 5k

OWA in Foley, AL

September 14th, 2019

For sign up info and more visit:

https://www.facebook.com/events/475597239654792/

https://visitowa.com/explore/events/baldwin-county-cancer-chase-2019/

