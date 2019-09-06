The Baldwin County Drug Court is holding it's Tenth Annual Community Awareness Event September 10, 2019 at the Daphne Civic Center.
The event will feature Ryan Leaf as the keynote speaker.
Ryan Leaf was one of the most promising collegiate football players of his time, rivaling Peyton Manning for the Heisman trophy, and played with the San Diego Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and the Seattle Seahawks. Despite tremendous talent and a supportive family, Leaf endured a tumultuous and public struggle with drug addiction that ultimately lead him to prison. He will discuss the pressure to perform which was more than he was prepared to deal with and his inabilitiy to cope with healthily the stresses of the NFL, and as he puts it, "live life on life's terms," that led to the eventual demise of his career. Today, Ryan Leaf shares his story to help others see that happiness and health can always be achieved or regained no matter how far away from it one may feel. Dinner by Naman's.
Join hundreds of attendees including local and regional elected government officicals, judiciary, court personnel, law enforcement, business professionals, physcians and mental health providers, treatment providers, and many tireless volunteers in our community health.
The Drug Court Program was founded in 2007 to promote justice through uniformity in judicial proceedings and cohesive educational and rehabilitative efforts to meet the needs of those with drug and alcohol addictions to save lives, reduce future criminal conduct, and return people to normal, productive lives. The Foundation was created to provide educational outreach and supplement these rehabilitative efforts through the Courts by providing resources for eductational intervention in our community and promoting accurate and proactive communinity awareness. We have reached over 10,000 middle school students with our educational programs after recognizing the average age a child first experiments with drugs is 13 years old.
Main Event begins promptly at 6:00 P.M. and ends at 8:00 P.M.
VIP Sponsor Reception begins at 8:00 P.M. and ends at 9:00 P.M.
For questions call Jessica McDill at (251) 937-2191 or Raina Macks at (251) 580-2570.
