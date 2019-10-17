It's Red Ribbon Week for the The Baldwin County Drug Court Foundation. This year they are hosting Brian Welch, the founding member of the band Korn, to share his powerful story with the youth.

All are encouraged to attend the event. It's FREE with giveaways and games as well.

Click on the video link to learn more from Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters.

Details:

Red Ribbon Week

featuring Brian Welch of Korn

Wednesday, October 23rd, 6:30pm

Coastal Church

11101 Cty Rd. 64, Daphne

presented by the Baldwin County Drug Court Foundation

https://baldwindrugcourt.com/

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.