The Baldwin County Sheriff's Department K9 Unit continues to grow.
Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack joined us along with the team to tell us... and show us... how the K9 unit helps make the community a safer place.
Also, Studio10's Joe Emer suits up to see what it's like to be on the other side of the law with the K9 Unit tracking you down.
