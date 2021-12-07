Baldwin County Public Schools has partnered with UWA in a federal grant program called Project REACh.
The University of West Alabama is launching Project REACh, a program ideal for those with a bachelor’s degree without teaching certification, but who are interested in improving children’s futures through education. Project REACh* is a teacher residency program that aims to improve the critical teacher shortage in high-need schools in Alabama. The program was developed to address challenges such as increasing teacher turnover, teaching outside of qualified content areas and low student achievement in three Alabama counties.
Qualifying teacher residents will receive a $45,000 stipend during the residency, which funds the cost of living in one of three school districts as they take part in an immersive learning experience. Find out more about this exciting opportunity below.
Get Paid While Earning Your Credentials
Project REACh not only provides a $45,000 stipend to teacher residents, it also incorporates an M.Ed. degree, a rigorous professional development training component and an induction program thereafter, which supports teachers in their new roles. Based on content areas of interest, the Master of Science in Education degree can include an emphasis in one of the following areas:
- Early Childhood Education
- Elementary Education
- English Language Arts Education
- History Education
- Mathematics Education
- Science Education
- Special Education
Teaching residents will gain content knowledge and teaching experience coupled with inquiry-based instruction methods.
Earn Your M.Ed. In 14 Months
As a teacher resident in Project REACh, you’ll take rigorous coursework that enables you to complete your M.Ed. online in just 14 months. After the 14-month residency and completing all certification requirements, you must commit to teaching within an identified high-need school district for a total of 3 years (preferably, at the same school where you completed your residency). With the support of Project REACh leadership, you’ll be able to combine your content area knowledge and pedagogy skills in a position where you’ll make an immediate impact.
More Information About Project REACh
Admission Requirements
To apply to become a teacher resident with Project REACh, you must have the following:
- A baccalaureate degree outside of the teaching field with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 each academic year.
- Completed applications to both UWA and Project REACh.
- Applicants must also meet all the admission requirements for the Alt A (Alternative Class A) program.
- Official transcripts from all post-secondary institutions attended.
- A non-teaching background.
- Passing scores on any degree program required Praxis test(s).
- Fingerprint clearance and background clearance on file with the Alabama State Department of Education.
- Sign a contract agreeing to the teaching requirements of Project REACh.
Application Deadlines
Applications are available now on our webpage, (www.uwa.edu/projectreach). Teacher residency cohorts of 15 participants beginning each May through the year 2024 will be selected.
To learn more about Project REACh, contact us via email at Projectreach@uwa.edu.
The United States Department of Education, Teacher Quality Partnership program, funded $6.5 million (50%) of the $13 million UWA Project REACh grant award; UWA and other non-Federal funds match this funding.
