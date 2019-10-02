Baldwin County Public Schools have teamed up with the Baldwin County Sheriff's and DA's Office, along with AltaPoint to host the annual “Shatter the Silence” event on October 10th.
This year’s focus is bullying. Speakers for the program will include Sheriff Hoss Mack, District Attorney Bob Wilters, and State Representative Alan Baker. The featured keynote speaker for the evening will be Ms. Monique Davis. She is the mother of Jamari Terrell Williams—the student for whom the new bullying law in the state of Alabama is named.
"Shatter the Silence"
Baldwin County Public Schools
October 10, 2019 (6-7:30pm, Doors open at 5:30pm)
Daphne United Methodist Church Community Life Center
2600-A Hand Ave.
Bay Minette, Alabama 36507
The event is FREE and open to everyone. Light refreshments will be provided.
https://www.facebook.com/ShatterTheSilenceAL/
