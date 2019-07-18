In the virtual and the real world, Baldwin County Public Schools’ Virtual School is growing. Student enrollment continues to increase since the school was established in 2013, with 61 graduating seniors this past May.
Virtual School is a great option for many students offering flexibility and program customization. Here’s a few highlights of the program:
-Online teachers are Alabama certified
-Dual enrollment offered tuition free with Coastal Community College
-Take classes year-round, including summer term
-Opportunities to graduate early
-Participation in zoned school sports, band and ROTC
-Academic coaching for all students
-Daily flexibility to pursue personal interests
There are three campuses where testing is offered including Bay Minette, Fairhope and Gulf Shores. Coming this fall, Baldwin County Virtual School will have a new home base for all BCVS students in Daphne. This state-of-the-art building will have conference rooms, testing rooms, common areas, faculty and staff offices and more.
Registration for 2019-2020 school year is open now. Interested parents are urged to talk with our staff, take a tour and see what Baldwin County Virtual School has to offer!
