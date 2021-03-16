Baldwin EMC will once again host its annual Spring Into Action blood drive on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at our headquarters office on Highway 59 in Summerdale.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., bloodmobiles from LifeSouth Community Blood Center will be set up at our Summerdale office to accept blood donations. The pints they receive will benefit local medical centers, including Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital and Mobile Infirmary, among many others in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
Each pint of blood has the potential to save as many as three lives, including accident victims, those fighting chronic illnesses and patients recovering from surgery.
All blood donors will receive free Covid-19 anitbody testing.
Everyone at least 17 years old, 110 pounds and in generally good health is invited to donate blood. All blood types are needed and first-time donors are welcome.
SPRING INTO ACTION AND GIVE
THURSDAY, MARCH 25, 2021
8 A.M. – 5 P.M.
BALDWIN EMC
19600 HWY. 59
SUMMERDALE, AL
