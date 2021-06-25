Stuff some backpacks with kindness this summer!
What: Baldwin EMC Supplies for Success Drive
When: June 14 – July 16
Where: All Baldwin EMC office locations in Summerdale, Orange Beach and Bay Minette, or the Welcome Center at The Wharf, located in Suite K6
Why: Because local children need your help!
Join Baldwin EMC and The Wharf at Orange Beach as we host our second annual Supplies for Success Drive, benefiting Project R.E.A.C.H. (Resources for Educational Advancement of Children).
Unfortunately, year after year, many local children head back to school without the basic supplies they need to be successful. You can help change this by participating in Baldwin EMC’s Backpack Drive from June 14 through July 16.
We’ll be collecting new, unused school supplies such as pencils, notebooks, crayons and any other supplies that can help kids start their school year off right. All donations will be distributed to our local community through Project R.E.A.C.H., a program started by Catholic Social Services of Baldwin County. Take a look at the list below for needed items.
