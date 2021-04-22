Frank DeBlasi is the founder of the Baller Dream foundation and a testicular cancer survivor.
He joined us on Studio10 to talk about their upcoming fundraising event. See details below:
Spend an afternoon with the Baller Dream Foundation and honor Ann Schilling a Mobile Bay resident, iconic volleyball coach at Bayside Academy, and stage IV breast cancer survivor.
The Baller Dream Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising the spirits of children and young adults affected by all forms of cancer.
Sunday, April 25 (2-4pm)
The Hope Farm
915 Nichols Ave
Fairhope, AL 36532
Founder: Frank DeBlasi
Central Gulf Coast Executive Director: Pam Hunter
