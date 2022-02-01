The following information was provided by event organiziers:
On Sunday, February 6, The Baller Dream Foundation and Fairhope
Living Magazine invite you to spend the afternoon learning more about the
foundation from founder and cancer survivor, Frank DeBlasi. He will share the
vision for the foundation and how he and his team plan continuing to make a
difference in the community and the lives of local families.
The event will be held at The Venue in downtown Fairhope from 2 pm - 4:30 pm. Attendees will enjoy drinks, appetizers, live music performed by D.R. (ea)M. and a chance to win door prizes. The event is sponsored by Fairhope Living Magazine and Mobile/Daphne Chicken Salad Chick.
We will honor Ankitha Valdez while celebrating her seventh birthday! Born
prematurely on February 6, 2015, in a rural town in southern India, she lacked critical medical care and vital nutrition. As a result, Ankitha’s eyes did not fully develop, leaving her with a profound and permanent, visual impairment. Not long after joining her adoptive family in Fairhope, Alabama, she was diagnosed with Stage IV, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Throughout a rigorous and aggressive chemotherapy treatment, Ankitha has
demonstrated tremendous positivity by sharing much love with others,
expressing genuine care and consideration to everyone she meets, and all
while, fighting for her life. With cancer behind her, she now focuses on a new
challenge, her recent diagnosis of a primary immune deficiency. This is an
exceptionally challenging situation given the threat of a global pandemic as
her diagnosis combined with COVID-19 could be fatal. Through it all, Ankitha continues to smile despite having lost her two front teeth to the tooth fairy.
She seeks the joy and comfort of social interaction with friends
and loved ones. Forever eager to play she lives to offer one of her Herculean
hugs or tell one of her never-ending stories. Ankitha represents the good fight we all hope to be capable of and has a stout heart to endure.
She is currently undergoing a trial at NIH with topical immunomodulator
(anti-tumor medication) and awaiting a bone marrow transplant. This is a very high-risk procedure for her medical diagnosis and will be the first worldwide transplant of its kind given her age and diagnosis.
Things that make Ankitha happy:
● any and all candy
● chocolate milk
● PJ Mask characters, especially Romeo
● her iPad which she could be on ALL day long if allowed
- swimming and just the water in general
● music, though she has yet to determine her favorite genre and listens to
Christmas songs year-round
● movies
Who is Ankitha:
● she firmly believes that making a mess is a sign of having fun
● she takes pride in being a self-identified “prankster”
● she is NOT a follower and chooses to walk her own path
● Despite her visual impairment, she fosters a greater affinity for interaction,
experience & exercising a full array of senses
Baller Dream Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising the
spirits of children and young adults affected by all forms of cancer. In tandem
with ambassadors around the world, The Baller Dream Foundation creates
spectacular experiences for children and young adults battling cancer. Rather
than “patients,” we refer to the stars of our mission, Ballers!
For more information on the Foundation or to see our other Ballers, visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.