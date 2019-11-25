In partnership with the African American Genealogical & Historical Society of Mobile, the Mobile Public Library is hosting another session with professional genealogist, Mary Jones-Fitts. The free genealogy workshop will focus on evaluating genealogical sources and avoiding common pitfalls. In addition to the morning workshop, there will be a special afternoon session honoring Clotilda descendant, Lorna Woods. A light lunch will be provided. Registration is required.
Barking Up the Wrong Tree:
That Tree is Not a Source
Saturday, December 7, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Ben May Main Library, 701 Government Street
For more information or to register, please call 251-494-2172 or email mainlhg@mplonline.org.
The facilitator for the workshop is professional genealogist, Mary Jones-Fitts, President of the African American Genealogical & Historical Society of Mobile.
