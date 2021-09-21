The following information was provided by Joe Bullard Automotive:
Joe Bullard Automotive announces they will host a drive-up event with Be the Match in search of a bone marrow match to save Mobile native, Dani Lorson’s life on Friday, September 24 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at Joe Bullard Cadillac.
As part of Joe Bullard’s Others First community campaign, the company is hosting a drive-up event where individuals will be able to complete a self-conducted cheek swab that will be sent to Be the Match to see if they are a bone marrow match for Dani. The cost is free! Through the Be the Match for Dani Drive, Bullard is hoping they will be able to find Dani and many others fighting for their lives a perfect match.
Dani Lorson is the daughter of one of Bullard’s long-time employees, Robin Stafford. Dani is a native of Mobile, AL where she graduated from McGill-Toolen and danced at Sheffield Dance Studio. For six and a half years, Dani has been fighting leukemia. This is the third time she has been in remission on her journey and will be her second stem cell transplant.
This time last year, Dani’s Be the Match donor was a 37-year-old male that saved her life. After a full year post-transplant, Dani received the devastating news that the Leukemia has returned to attack the two percent left of her own marrow. Doctors believe the best path forward is another stem cell transplant, but the current challenge is that she has been told there are no matches for her right now.
Be the Match helps patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other diseases who need a marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant. People can join the Be the Match Registry – the world’s largest listing of potential marrow donors and donated cord blood units – contribute financially and volunteer. Patients and their families can also turn to Be the Match for support and resources before, during and after transplant. Be the Match is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP), a nonprofit organization that matches patients with donors, educates health care professionals and conducts research so more lives can be saved. For more information, visit BeTheMatch.org or call 1 (800) MARROW-2.
For more information about the Be the Match for Dani Drive, visit the Facebook event.
For more information about Joe Bullard Automotive and their Others First campaign, visit joebullard.com.
