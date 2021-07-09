The following information was provided by event organizers:
Distinguished Young Woman of Baldwin County is offering opportunities for young girls to be involved in this year’s program. The Be Your Best Self Youth Boot Camp is open to girls in third through sixth grades. To register, email Katy Sipper at katy.sipper@gmail.com or call 251-421-1320.
Seventh and eighth grade girls are invited to participate in Boot Camp Elite. For questions, contact Julie Stuckey at jdstucky@gmail.com or call 251-564-4411.
Both groups will meet 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette.
Registration is $30 and proceeds benefit the DYW scholarship fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.