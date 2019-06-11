Beau Rivage’s summer family entertainment tradition continues with this weekend’s opening of LUNARO, a new cirque-style production celebrating Hollywood and the cinematic arts. Audiences will enjoy action and adventure as they marvel at heroic feats and breathtaking acts from the finest aerial, acrobatic, character and discipline talents in the world.
“DreamCast Entertainment has a proud history of producing top quality cirque-style shows exclusively for MGM Resorts and Beau Rivage,” said Misha Matorin, DreamCast president. “Audiences of all ages will love this summer’s LUNARO, an 80-minute high-energy production that combines breathtaking artistry, comedy and heart-stopping action.” A veteran aerialist himself, Matorin grew up in the Moscow Circus, where his father was director and his mother was a trapeze artist. Guest creator of Cirque du Soleil's Mystere, Matorin’s creativity and choreography has been noted in dozens of productions from Cirque du Soleil’s Alegria Japan to last year’s Circovia.
LUNARO will take center stage in the Beau Rivage Theatre for its limited eight-week engagement. Show times are 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; and no performances on Friday. Tickets are $12.95, $16.95 and $29.95 plus tax and facility fees. A family four pack of tickets is available for $40 mid-week, and active duty and retired military can enjoy four tickets for $30 every Monday with valid military ID. Call 888.566.7469 or visit www.beaurivage.com for tickets.
Ticket holders can enjoy LUNARO food & beverage, retail and arcade specials throughout the summer. Kids 12 and under eat free at The Buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet. Guests can receive 15% off the total bill Sunday through Thursday at BR Prime, Jia, Stalla and Terrace Cafe, as well as 15% off regular-priced merchandise in The Promenade Shops, and a $5 arcade credit for every $25 spent on Beau Rivage Theatre concessions.
Beau Rivage offers families even more fun throughout the run of the show with complimentary face painting and balloon art every Saturday from 1-7 p.m. in the resort’s atrium.
LUNARO room packages start at $129 and include deluxe accommodations and two tickets to the show. For reservations or information, call 888.567.6667 or visit www.beaurivage.com.
High resolution artwork and video can be downloaded from Beau Rivage LUNARO assets or visit the Beau Rivage digital newsroom at http://newsroom.mgmresorts.com/beau-rivage/ for more information.
