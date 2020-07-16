Mississippi's Premier Golf Course "Fallen Oak" is back open!
The 7,487 yards of lush, rolling Tom Fazio-designed terrain welcomes golfers Thursday - Sunday. The renowned course, available exclusively to guests of Beau Rivage, reopens for play following its temporary closure due to COVID-19.
“We are thrilled to reopen Fallen Oak to our guests in a safe manner. This spectacular course is a signature element of Beau Rivage, and it represents another piece of the reopening puzzle that is now put in place,” said Beau Rivage President and COO Travis Lunn. “Our resort is well-known for its amenities, and Fallen Oak and its beautiful natural canvas deliver guest experiences that are unrivaled.”
Tee times are available Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. with golfers spaced at 20-minute intervals. Stay-and-play hotel packages are available starting at $600, and include one room, greens fees for one foursome and a $50 food and beverage credit or Beau Rivage gift card.
With its dramatic elevation changes, wide fairways, rolling terrain and more than 4,000 stately oaks, magnolias, pecans, pines and hardwood trees interspersed with ponds, streams and wetlands, the 510-acre, par-72 Fallen Oak offers five sets of tees and strategic play options to challenge golfers of all skill levels. An Acadian-style 12,000-square foot clubhouse features top-level dining and a panoramic view of the 18th hole, as well as the majestic live that gives Fallen Oak its name.
Nestled on the edge of the De Soto National Forest, a short drive from Beau Rivage, Fallen Oak was designed to preserve the natural landscape of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Home to a PGA TOUR Champions tournament and a perineal favorite amongst players, the course has consistently ranked as the best course in Mississippi by Golf Digest and Golfweek and for more than a decade has held the No. 2 position on Golfweek’s Best Casino Course list, behind Shadow Creek, the only other course owned by MGM Resorts International.
Fallen Oak will adhere to operational health and safety guidelines established by the USGA, GCSAA, and PGA, including:
•Providing hand sanitizer, face mask, tees, ball markers, scorecard and disposable pencil at check-in. Golfers must handle their own scorecard.
•Limiting to one person per golf cart, only sharing a cart with a travel companion.
•Providing lined, disinfected coolers on carts.
•Spacing ranges at least six feet apart, cleaning and sanitizing golf balls after each pick of the driving range.
•Sanitizing golf carts before and after each guest use.
To book a tee time or golf package, visit www.beaurivage.com or call 877.805.4657.
ABOUT BEAU RIVAGE
Already known as the crown jewel of the Gulf Coast, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino continues to raise the bar. Named one of the “South’s Best Resorts” by Southern Living, MGM Resorts International’s AAA Four Diamond beachfront resort features 1,740 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, 10 restaurants, exciting nightlife and an 85,000-square-foot gaming area including BetMGM Book Bar & Grill, Mississippi’s full-service sports betting and entertainment destination. The resort also offers live entertainment in its 1,550-seat theatre, an upscale shopping promenade with a Black Clover Lounge and Topgolf Swing Suite, a world-class spa & salon and Fallen Oak, a Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course. For more information and reservations, call (888) 567-6667 or visit www.beaurivage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.