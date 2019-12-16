Azalea City Center for the Arts/Sunnyside Theater is presenting Beauty and the Beast, Jr this weekend!
The show, fully performed by kids (all live singing, dancing, lights, set moving, etc done by the children of the show) will be performed Dec 20-22 by the Sunnyside Theater at Baker High School Theater.
Ashley Park, age 14, and 8th grade student at St Pauls who plays Belle and Joey Paragone, age 15, a 10th grade student at McGill who plays Gaston. Joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it!
Beauty and the Beast, Jr.
Tickets available in advance by calling 2515101808, or can be purchased at the door at the time of the performance.
Appropriate for all ages.
Show dates and times are: December 20 and 21 at 7pm, December 21 and 22 at 2pm.
Shows to be performed at Baker High School theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.