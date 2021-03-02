Bellingrath is gearing up for a fun event! Their Beers and Blooms event is this Saturday, March 6, 2021. You can enjoy local bands and great brews on the Great Lawn. Food trucks and local vendors will also be part of the big day! Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and the music kicks off at 12 p.m. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy the sips and sounds of the Gulf Coast at Bellingrath Gardens & Home.
For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit them online!
Band lineup:
Lee Yankie: Noon to 1 p.m.
The Ryan Dreibelbis Band: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Symone French & the Trouille Troupe: 3 to 4 p.m.
Nerf the World: 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Breweries:
