Dauphin's Restaurant has partnered with Naman's Catering, Reese's Senior Bowl and Fox10 News to host "In Search of Creole".
It's a benefit fundraiser for Officers Sean Tuder and Clayton Graham.
The event is at Dauphin's Restaurant Sunday, August 25th from 6-9pm.
For just $35 per person, your ticket includes authentic creole prepared by Dauphin's Executive Chef/Partner Steve Zucker and Alec Naman of Naman's Catering, two drink tickets, live music, special guests and a silent auction.
To get your tickets you can stop by the Mobile Police Department Headquarters at 2460 Government Blvd. You can also visit godauphins.com/fundraiser
