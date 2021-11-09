The following information was provided by event organizers:
Lisa had a motorcycle accident back in June that saved her life. She never had any issues and by going down on her bike, she had some bleeding issues that didn’t go away. She went to her gynecologist to get checked out and they didn’t like how things looked and immediately sent her to USA Cancer Center where she has been undergoing radiation treatments and chemo. They found at 7mm cancer tumor in the opening of her uterus.
Her Motorcycle accident saved her life! She was unaware of anything wrong because she had never had any issues like that. Early detection is the key, cause if she would not have her accident on her bike, she would not have gone is as quickly to get checked out and it would have been way worse on her with treatment and in her health.
The Main Event is the central location located at 6485 US Hwy 90 Theodore AL 36582. They will have Dice Run including Bob’s Downtown Diner, Patricia’s, and Post 88 then return to the main event.
- Registration is at 10 am KSU
- Shrimp and Catfish Dinner sold for $15 per plate start serving at 11 am
- 50/50 Silent and Live Auction, Sprit Basket Raffle, Beautiful King size handmade quilt raffle, Shirts, Decals and so much more! Games for the kids. Fun for the whole family
- Live Auction starts at 4 pm
A Zelle Account has been set up through Regions bank with her name, Lisa Ost. A Venmo account has also been set up at @Lisa-Post-65
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.