Mardi Gras season is here and Bienville Bites and Taste of Fairhope are helping you celebrate. Owner Chris Andrews joined Chelsey on Studio10 with all the details. Each box is packed with local goodies on the Gulf Coast. From EllenJay cookies to a king cake from Lighthouse Bakery, your loved one will have a great Mardi Gras experience at home.
For more information on how to order and to book a food tour, visit them online.
