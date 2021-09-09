The following information was provided by Chickasaw Civic Theatre:
Fantastic and fun, Big Fish is a heartwarming tale of a fabulous taleteller.
Edward Bloom has always told his son larger-than-life stories of his adventures. Now Edward is dying and his son, William, wants to learn the truth about those fantastic adventures. Instead, he learns a truth about his father and himself that’s much more valuable. Big Fish is a heartfelt, powerful and truly magical musical about fathers, sons and the stories that we use to define our identities.
Jasyn Fowler plays Edward Bloom. Jasyn is so proud to be part of this cast, a cast that has weathered the storms of pandemics, quarantines and natural disasters. Somehow the spirit of Edward Bloom kept us treading water. The character of Edward is very close to Jasyn’s life and the relationship with his father. He was a man that had big dreams and loved life beyond his humble beginnings. He was a farmer, a musician, a soldier, an accountant, a husband and, most importantly, my Daddy. He also instilled in me that “staying still was playing dead.” There is nothing beyond our reach. The most that anyone can hope for is that our story will live on through others. We are made up of the people we meet along the way.
Stacey Driskell plays Edward’s wife Sandra Bloom. Stacey is associate director for Mobile Opera. Recipient of the 2016 Performing Artist Arty Award from the Mobile Arts Council, she is known to audiences as a singer, actor and musician and this performance marks her 45th stage production in opera and theater throughout the area. In addition, she has served as a stage director, assistant director, stage manager and assistant stage manager in various productions. Stacey is a church pianist and regularly works with area schools to introduce the performing arts to underserved children. Married to Brian, together they have one son, Graham, who is presently in the McWhorter School of Pharmacy at Samford University.
Limited seats are available for Big Fish to better protect our audience. Masks are required for everyone attending a performance.
Tickets on sale now with our brand new ticketing system. Go to cctshows.com to purchase your ticket online or to make a donation.
September 10-26, 2021
Directed by Mary Jo Alsip
Musical Direction by Daniel Driskell
Choreography by Rebekah Howard
Chickasaw Civic Theatre (CCT) is a non-profit community theater. Our volunteer staff and actors are happy to be back on stage. CCT announces a re-opening season for 2020-2021 – Big Fish, The Importance of Being Earnest, Smoke on the Mountain – Homecoming, Blithe Spirit, and Man of La Mancha.
Address 801 Iroquois St, Chickasaw AL. Ph. 251-457-8887.
